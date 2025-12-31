Chikkamagaluru Gears Up For New Year With Strict Rules, Tourism Hit By Midweek Holiday

As Chikkamagaluru prepares to welcome the New Year, the picturesque coffee-growing district, widely regarded as one of Karnataka's most popular tourist destinations, has put in place stringent security measures to ensure peaceful celebrations. While festive arrangements are underway across the district, the administration has simultaneously imposed strict regulations to prevent any untoward incidents during the year-end festivities.

Check Posts And CCTV Surveillance

To strengthen security, the police have established 25 check posts across the district, including eight at key entry and exit points along district borders. Homestay and resort owners have been directed to compulsorily install CCTV cameras and deploy adequate security personnel on their premises.

The district administration has stated that organisers will be held fully responsible for the safety of women and children. Rave parties have been strictly banned, and teams of plainclothes police will continuously monitor party locations and tourist hotspots.

The use of DJs has been completely prohibited, and music systems are permitted only until 10 pm. Celebrations are allowed only up to 12.30 am, and no festivities are permitted in public places. District Superintendent of Police Vikram Amate has warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found disturbing public order.

For effective enforcement, eight Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons and more than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed across the district.

Midweek New Year Dampens Tourist Footfall

Despite being a favoured New Year destination, Chikkamagaluru has witnessed a noticeable dip in tourist arrivals this year. The New Year falling midweek on a Wednesday has impacted travel plans, resulting in lower-than-expected occupancy across homestays and resorts.

Typically bustling with visitors during Christmas and extended weekend holidays, the coffee land has not seen the usual New Year rush. This has left many homestay and resort owners disappointed.

Homestay Owners Feel The Impact

Chikkamagaluru district has over 1,200 registered homestays, and every year, thousands of tourists, especially from Bengaluru, flock to the region to ring in the New Year. However, this year, many tourists returned to their hometowns after the weekend, and taking leave in the middle of the working week proved difficult for others.

As a result, the festive buzz that usually marks New Year celebrations in the Malnad region is comparatively muted this time, with several homestays reporting reduced bookings.