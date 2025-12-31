403
Head-On Collision Near Machu Picchu Leaves Dead, Dozens Hurt, Thousands Stranded
Two passenger trains collided head-on on the main rail approach to Machu Picchu, killing an engineer and injuring dozens, including Brazilians.
The shutdown stranded about 1,300 travelers in Aguas Calientes and exposed how few alternatives exist when the rail link fails.
Peru launched parallel probes, demanded operating and insurance documents, and activated tourism crisis protocols to protect a national icon.
It happened fast, and in the one place Peru can least afford disorder: the narrow rail funnel that carries visitors to Machu Picchu.
Around 1:20 p.m. local time on December 30, two tourist trains-one operated by PeruRail, the other by Inca Rail-hit each other head-on on a single-track section between Ollantaytambo and Machu Picchu in the Cusco region.
On a line built for careful timing, a mistake can become physical. The cause has not been confirmed publicly, but the immediate result was clear: twisted metal, shattered windows, and passengers treated beside the tracks in rugged Andean terrain.
The fatality was Roberto Cárdenas Loayza, 61, an Inca Rail engineer. Injury counts moved as hospitals reported in and authorities updated lists.
The most cited totals ranged from the mid-30s to about 40 injured, with roughly 20 described as relatively serious and at least two cases involving severe head trauma.
Machu Picchu Train Crash Tests Peru's Tourism Response
Among the injured were Brazilians, alongside travelers from the United States, Australia, Canada, Russia, China, Taiwan, Japan, Poland, Spain, and Chile-an instant reminder that this“local” accident sits on a global tourism pipeline.
Rescue logistics became the second story. With limited road access, PeruRail said injured passengers and workers were moved by rail vehicles to the Piscacucho station and then transferred by ambulances to hospitals and health centers in Cusco.
The line's closure triggered a third problem: about 1,300 tourists were left stuck in Aguas Calientes after visiting the site, with no simple mass alternative back to Cusco.
Peru's response reflected those stakes. The Transport Ministry opened administrative procedures and demanded technical and operational documentation, including active insurance policies, from both operators.
Indecopi, the consumer protection agency, began an ex officio investigation and sent inspectors to medical facilities. Tourism officials activated emergency protocols, and the Culture Ministry said it would facilitate rescheduling or refunds for entry tickets.
Machu Picchu draws about 1.5 million visitors a year. When its access corridor breaks, the country's biggest brand becomes a test of competence, accountability, and state capacity-not slogans.
