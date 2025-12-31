With More Investments In Youngsters, IPL 2026 Gears Up For Further Growth

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The Indian Premier League (IPL) is gearing up for yet another season, and there are plenty of things going on in terms of major changes, including opportunities for the growth of the league ahead of the 2026 season.

The IPL Mini Auction in Abu Dhabi signified the restructuring of the rosters of the various franchises and has provided a new outlook on how the IPL will operate moving forward with an emphasis on developing a specific strategy for each of the various franchise's positions and creating greater amounts of foreign investment in the IPL, while also increasing the amount of reliance placed on the domestic T20 stars.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made Cameron Green the most expensive all-rounder in IPL history with a record-setting Rs 25.2 crore, demonstrating the significant amount of money being spent in this year's mini auction. However, due to the new auction rules, there are still limits to the amount of money that can be spent on a single player, meaning that the amount paid to Green is capped at Rs 18 crore and that the additional funds must be directed to the Welfare Fund established by the BCCI.

The bidding between KKR and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Green was an indication of the overall value that Green provides, not only as a powerful run scorer but also as a quality medium-fast bowler who can perform under immense pressure.

The signing of Green meant that Mitchell Starc's Rs 24.75 crore move to KKR in 2024 became the second most expensive overseas buy, but KKR had just begun their acquisition endeavours. With the biggest auction purse in IPL history of Rs 64.30 crore and having only retained 12 players from the previous season, KKR were both aggressive and soon successful with their acquisitions.

Along with Green, KKR spent Rs 18 crore on Sri Lankan Matheesha Pathirana, as well as adding Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore. The acquisition of both Pathirana and Rahman showed KKR's intent to dominate not only the powerplay but also the death overs.

Despite a modest return for Pathirana during IPL 2025, KKR appeared to gamble on his future potential to fill the void left by Andre Russell as a specialist finisher with the ball. Conversely, while KKR was heavily relying on overseas talent, CSK were focused on developing uncapped Indian players.

CSK, with the second-highest purse of Rs 43.40 crore, did so by focusing on developing Indian talent instead of buying international players. CSK added youth and succession planning as priorities and spent a combined Rs 28.40 crore to add uncapped Indian players to their roster.

The two most expensive uncapped purchases were Uttar Pradesh all-rounder Prashant Veer and Rajasthan wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma, both of whom were purchased for Rs 14.20 crore each, making them the joint-most expensive uncapped players in IPL history. The previous record, set by Avesh Khan's Rs 10 crore deal in 2023, has now been well surpassed.

CSK's approach has changed significantly throughout IPL 2025 following an awful performance. By adding younger players, the franchise has improved its performance and has indicated that it will adapt to the current playing conditions of T20 cricket.

Prashant is a young player who plays primarily in the lower order, has good potential as a batter and can bowl spin, and has been thought of as the long-term successor for Ravindra Jadeja, who has been an important part of CSK's team for a very long time. The addition of Kartik will also help to create competition for places in the wicket-keeper's position, as MS Dhoni is still expected to play in 2025.

Other franchises have placed a great deal of value on domestic fast bowlers; Auqib Nabi, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, signed a contract for Rs 8.40 crore with Delhi Capitals, which will be his first IPL contract, following success in domestic cricket, where he performed well in both red-ball and white-ball formats, as well as his ability to bowl in death overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, fresh off their long-awaited first title win in 2025, have continued to upgrade their roster. They have brought in left-arm pacer Mangesh Yadav for Rs 5.20 crore and fast bowling all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 7 crore; a substantial drop from the Rs 23.75 crore price tag that the Kolkata Knight Riders paid for him when he was acquired at the mega-auction.

The calculated approach of the RCB team appears to be a representation of their recent achievements. After experiencing years of near-victories, losses, and having come in second place three times, they finally got their first title in 2025 by defeating the Punjab Kings. This title has also helped RCB develop a much clearer approach to building their team with an emphasis on not being so rushed to put together a roster as opposed to earlier years and times.

Regarding the auction numbers, the trends overall were similar. The total amount of money that was spent on 77 players was Rs 215.45 crore, and uncapped Indian players made up Rs 63.45 crore, which is close to 75% of what was spent on Indian players in the auction. T20 leagues in different states of India continue to be the best resource for scouting, as the players from the UP T20 league, MP Premier league, MP T20 league, and Delhi Premier league have shown their value and therefore, received the highest price tags in the auction. With good scouting practices at the ground level, franchises came to Abu Dhabi for the auction with a solid role profile written out for each player instead of just a list of names.

At the other end of the spectrum, reputation alone no longer guaranteed security. High-profile overseas names like Liam Livingstone, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Devon Conway initially went unsold, while Indian batters Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan were picked up only at the base price. Even capped internationals outside national reckoning found little traction, with several sold for their minimum value.

As the IPL 2026 season nears, the league is poised at a crossroads. The combination of high-scoring games, a shift to flatter surfaces for pitches, and decreasing margins for bowlers has increased the need for T20 specialists (that is to say, players who are specifically designed for shorter formats of play and have not had a long domestic career or apprenticeship).

The success of uncapped players attests to the pathway being a regularised model rather than an experimental one. The presence of RCB entering the season as the defending champions, KKR with numerous batsmen hitting the ball, the investment in young players by CSK, and the realignment of other franchises around roles rather than reputation make IPL 2026 a contest that is more about the scouts than the scorecards.