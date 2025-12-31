Rs 1 Crore Extortion & Fraud Case: 2019-Batch RPS Officer Ritesh Patel Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Dec 31 (IANS) In a major development from the Rajasthan capital, Jaipur, Mahesh Nagar Police have arrested a 2019-batch RPS officer, Ritesh Patel, posted under APO status, on serious charges of financial fraud, intimidation, and extortion.

According to police, the case pertains to a financial transaction dispute between Patel and the complainant.

During this dispute, Patel allegedly threatened the complainant and demanded Rs 1 crore, the police added.

Sources said the officer had demanded Rs 25 lakh online and Rs 25 lakh in cash, while repeatedly pressuring the complainant to pay the remaining amount.

Police officials revealed that Patel allegedly sent a fake SOG FIR to the complainant to create fear and force him into paying the demanded money.

Distressed by repeated threats, the complainant approached the Mahesh Nagar police station, following which an FIR was registered.

After conducting a preliminary investigation and finding the allegations serious, the police arrested Patel.

He is currently being interrogated to identify any other individuals involved in the extortion attempt.

The investigation now focuses on financial transactions, alleged threats, and the use of forged documents in the case.

Police said all angles are being scrutinised.

Ritesh Patel prepared a fake SOG FIR and sent it to the victim. The victim then complained to the police and SOG.

Even while awaiting a posting order, Patel prepared a fake FIR and, by threatening the victim, and demanded Rs 1 crore extortion money, the police said.

He took Rs 25 lakh online and an equivalent amount in cash.

On the victim's complaint, Mahesh Nagar Police detained Patel from his home at Kesar Chauraha in Jaipur at 2.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

During interrogation, Patel confessed to the fraud and accepting the money. He was subsequently arrested.

The matter was being investigated.