Shivoham Shiva Temple Invites Devotees to Welcome 2026 with Divine Blessings on New Year's Day
(MENAFN- 1) Bengaluru, 31st December 2025 - As the world prepares to bid farewell to 2025 in grand celebration and welcome the promise of a new year, the iconic Shivoham Shiva Temple in Bengaluru warmly invites devotees and spiritual seekers to mark this transition in a soulful way. Devotees can join the Jeevan Sangeet Sandhya on the evening of Wednesday, December 31, 2025, from 10:45 PM to midnight, welcome the New Year 2026 with Spiritual life-transforming music and visit the temple for the New Year special rituals and ceremonies for the full day on Thursday, January 1, 2026.
The Shivoham Shiva Temple has become an annual destination for people seeking Lord Shi’a’s blessings for a prosperous year. Large crowds are expected to continue, with even more visitors likely on January 1, 2026. The temple offers a sacred space for reflection, devotion and a renewed commitment to Spirituality.
Founded in 1995 by the spiritual leader and philanthropist AiR – Atman in Ravi, Shivoham Shiva Temple is famous for its striking 65-foot statue of Lord Shiva in a meditative pose with the holy Ganga flowing from his matted locks against a Mount Kailash backdrop. The temple also has a 32-foot statue of Lord Ganesha, a 25-foot Shiv Linga at the entrance and unique recreations of sacred pilgrimages like the Paanch Dham Yatra and the Barah Jyotirlinga Yatr– – all set within its peaceful grounds on Old Airport Road. In 2025, two new iconic Yatras were inaugurated. One recreated the journey to the Vaishno Devi shrine situated in the Trikuta Mountains in the Himalayas, and the second one aimed at Enlightening everyone with the Truth of Sanatana Dha–ma – the beginningless and endless faith, the ancient way of life.
On N’w Year’s Day, guests can engage in a range of unique Abhishek rituals, Aarti, Bhajans, meditative activities or anything else that contributes to inner peace and Enlightenment. T’e temple’s phi‘osophy o’ ‘Shivoham’, Realizing the Truth that we each have God within us, serves as an impetus for worshippers to go beyond just performing rituals and begin their journey with the aim of achieving Self-Realization, God-Realization and Liberation or Moksha.
AiR – Atman in Ravi, the visionary founder of the temple, shared‘ ‘As we enter into this New Year, we celebrate Lord Shiva as the essence of the endless cycle of birth, death and rebirth; thus, creating room for the new while dissolving the old. Lord Shiva at Shivoham Shiva Temple gives us a chance to awaken his limitless potential through sacred rituals to illuminate the heart. Let 2026 be the year when we awaken to the profound truth that we are all Divine manifestation, Eternal Souls and a part of the Supreme Immortal Power, ’IP.’
The Shivoham Shiva Temple offers its doors to all people, regardless of their beliefs or heritage every day. Located at 97, HAL Old Airport Road, Murugeshpalya, Bengaluru, the temple is a place of trust, optimism and humanitarian works that uses the revenues from its visitors to operate homeless shelters across Bengaluru.
Devotees and seekers can visit the temple on the evening of 31st December 2025, 10.45 pm onwards and the full day of January 1, 2026, for an unforgettable spiritual start to the New Year 2026. Experience the divine grace of Lord Shiva and make 2026 a year of Enlightenment and SatChitA–anda – Eternal Bliss in Truth Consciousness.
