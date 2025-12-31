403
Türkiye Detains 125 ISIS Suspects
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Turkish security forces apprehended 125 individuals during coordinated operations against the terrorist organization ISIS (Daesh) across 25 provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced.
The large-scale raids were conducted in major urban centers including Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir, as well as in provinces such as Aydin, Bursa, Eskisehir, Hatay, Mersin, Sakarya, Hakkari, Nevsehir, Erzurum, Denizli, Sanliurfa, Yalova, and several others, Yerlikaya reported.
“Those who target our brotherhood, unity and solidarity — who try to exploit our faith and attack our values — will see only the strength of our state and the unity of our nation before them,” he declared.
Authorities had previously carried out an operation in Yalova on Monday, resulting in the deaths of six ISIS members.
During that confrontation, three police officers lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries, according to Yerlikaya.
