403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan Vows to Defend Türkiye’s Maritime Interests
(MENAFN) Türkiye will not accept coercion, piracy, or lawlessness in its maritime “blue homeland,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on Wednesday.
In his New Year’s address, shared by the Presidency, Erdogan emphasized that Ankara is carefully observing increasing provocations and threats directed at Türkiye’s interests and those of the Turkish Cypriot community in the Eastern Mediterranean.
He expressed hopes that the new year would bring prosperity to the nation and humanity at large, while honoring Turkish security and military personnel who sacrificed their lives combating terrorism, organized crime, and other dangers to the state.
He also extended gratitude to veterans who made significant sacrifices for the safety of Türkiye’s 86 million citizens.
Reflecting on the past year, Erdogan remarked: “Despite the growing environment of war, crisis, and tension in our region, Türkiye is confidently continuing its blessed journey under the management of trustworthy and capable officials.”
He highlighted encouraging outcomes from Türkiye’s economic program, noting that the disinflation process is advancing, the Central Bank’s reserves are strengthening, and production, investment, employment, and exports are gaining momentum.
“We are breaking records in many fields, from tourism to the defense industry,” Erdogan stated, adding that a major social housing initiative of 500,000 units will enable low-income citizens to become homeowners and help alleviate high housing and rental costs.
In his New Year’s address, shared by the Presidency, Erdogan emphasized that Ankara is carefully observing increasing provocations and threats directed at Türkiye’s interests and those of the Turkish Cypriot community in the Eastern Mediterranean.
He expressed hopes that the new year would bring prosperity to the nation and humanity at large, while honoring Turkish security and military personnel who sacrificed their lives combating terrorism, organized crime, and other dangers to the state.
He also extended gratitude to veterans who made significant sacrifices for the safety of Türkiye’s 86 million citizens.
Reflecting on the past year, Erdogan remarked: “Despite the growing environment of war, crisis, and tension in our region, Türkiye is confidently continuing its blessed journey under the management of trustworthy and capable officials.”
He highlighted encouraging outcomes from Türkiye’s economic program, noting that the disinflation process is advancing, the Central Bank’s reserves are strengthening, and production, investment, employment, and exports are gaining momentum.
“We are breaking records in many fields, from tourism to the defense industry,” Erdogan stated, adding that a major social housing initiative of 500,000 units will enable low-income citizens to become homeowners and help alleviate high housing and rental costs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment