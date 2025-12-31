403
Türkiye Launches Somalia Space Port Project
(MENAFN) Türkiye has finalized the essential feasibility and design studies for a planned space port in Somalia, with the initial stage of construction already underway, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir announced on Tuesday.
Earlier that day, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed Türkiye’s intention to establish the facility during a joint press briefing with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Istanbul.
Speaking to a news agency about the project’s specifics, Kacir explained that the port is being developed on land allocated to Türkiye in Somalia under a bilateral cooperation agreement.
Highlighting the advantages of equatorial regions for space access, he stated: “As a result of the feasibility studies conducted, Somalia emerged as the most advantageous region for space port investment.”
Kacir noted that the initiative falls under the “Access to Space and Space Port” goal of the National Space Program, coordinated by the Ministry of Industry and Technology with contributions from various institutions, particularly the Turkish Space Agency (TUA).
"Türkiye's possession of a space port is a strategic step that will position our country as an independent, competitive and globally influential actor in space activities,” he said.
"This investment offers long-term and high multiplier effect gains in terms of the space economy."
