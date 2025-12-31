IANS Year Ender 2025: A Year Of Strains, Signals And Slow Repair For Indiaus Partnership

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Dec 31 (IANS) India–US relations ran into trouble in 2025 after starting the year on a positive note. Political differences, trade disputes, and sharp public messaging quickly tested the partnership. The year opened with momentum after Donald Trump returned to the White House on January 20. In the first 100 days, both sides moved quickly. The message was clear - the partnership would continue.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio held his first bilateral meeting in Washington with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on January 21, a day after the inauguration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Trump in the Oval Office on February 13. US Vice President J D Vance travelled to India from April 20-24.

The optics mattered. They were noticed across capitals.

Several of India's critics raised eyebrows when EAM Jaishankar was seated in a prominent front-row position at Trump's inauguration. Such access is rarely given to foreign ministers. In diplomatic circles, it was read as a signal. India had an early standing with the new administration.

At that stage, expectations were high. Defence cooperation remained strong. Indo-Pacific coordination continued. Technology and supply chain issues remained on the agenda. There was also hope that a long-pending trade deal could finally move forward.

That phase did not last long.

By mid-year, the relationship entered rough weather. The first public rupture came when President Trump and senior members of his team claimed the US had "brought peace" between India and Pakistan. New Delhi reacted sharply. India rejected any suggestion of third-party mediation. That position has remained unchanged across governments.

The disagreement was not just about words. It signalled a deeper messaging gap.

Soon after, the Trump administration imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports. The move hit trade talks hard. The expected bilateral trade agreement collapsed. Plans for a Quad leadership summit in India were dropped. The annual 2+2 dialogue between foreign and defence ministers did not take place.

For the first time in many years, senior US officials spoke openly against India. The tone was blunt. The restraint seen in earlier years was missing.

At the same time, India's ties with other major powers added to Washington's discomfort.

New Delhi continued to deepen its engagement with Russia. The personal rapport between PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin remained visible. India also kept buying discounted Russian oil. That did not sit well in Washington.

Senior US officials, including some from Trump's Cabinet and inner circle, went public. They criticised India by name. Some went further. They accused New Delhi of funding Russia's war in Ukraine through energy purchases.

India did not respond publicly. There was no war of words. But the tension was real. Indian officials made their position clear. Energy security and strategic autonomy were not negotiable.

India's outreach to China also drew attention.

PM Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Shanghai summit. New Delhi framed the engagement as an attempt to stabilise ties. Washington saw it differently. Some US officials viewed the optics with suspicion.

The issue spilled into the open when President Trump referenced the meeting in a social media post. The message was brief. But the displeasure was clear.

If these moves unsettled Washington, developments involving Pakistan unsettled New Delhi even more.

India was taken aback when Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, was invited to the White House. He had a private lunch with Trump. Indian officials privately described the access as unexpected.

The unease deepened months later. Munir returned to Washington. This time, he joined Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for a meeting in the Oval Office. In New Delhi, the optics were seen as a setback. The engagement revived long-standing concerns about US dealings with Pakistan's military leadership.

Despite the political friction, the strategic core of the relationship held.

Defence and intelligence cooperation continued. Quietly. Steadily. India and the United States signed a new 10-year defence framework agreement. Signed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, the document set the course for long-term military cooperation, technology sharing, and interoperability.

Security officials on both sides stressed the same point. Shared interests outweighed short-term disputes. Maritime security, counterterrorism, and regional stability remained common priorities.

Trade also had its own story.

Despite the 50 per cent tariff, bilateral trade is believed to have increased during the year. Companies adjusted. Supply chains shifted. But business did not retreat. The numbers suggested that commercial ties had developed a resilience of their own. Three major US companies - Microsoft, Google, and Amazon - alone have announced nearly USD 70 billion in investment in India's AI sector.

In December, cooperation took a visible turn. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched a US satellite into space. The mission underscored a reality often missed in political debates. High-technology collaboration between the two countries remained intact. India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, was invited to Mar-a-Lago.

People-to-people ties, however, have come under pressure this year. As restrictions on H-1B visas tightened and new visa rules were issued, Indian professionals in technology, healthcare, and research felt the impact. Processing and visa appointment delays increased. Hundreds of families have been left in limbo.

Students from India - who account for among the largest number of foreign students - too were impacted by this. Uncertainty in visas disrupted their admissions and academic plans. The issue featured prominently in India's discussions with US lawmakers and administration officials. By year-end, relief was limited.

Towards the end of the year, there were signs of improvement as PM Modi and Trump started communicating directly over the phone at least four times, as per their social media accounts. Officials described these conversations as frank and constructive. The aim, it appears, was stabilisation, not grand announcements.

India-US relations appear to have steadied by the year's end. They had not returned to the optimism of early 2025. But the open friction had receded.

The year left clear lessons. The India–US partnership is strong, but not immune to shocks. Strategic logic still binds New Delhi and Washington. Political alignment, however, cannot be assumed.

As both sides head into 2026, the relationship stands recalibrated. Not reset. Held together by defence, trade and technology - and tested by a year that exposed both its strengths and its limits.