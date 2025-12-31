WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Start Training In Goa Ahead Of Fourth Edition

MENAFN - IANS) Goa, Dec 31 (IANS) As the fourth edition of the Women's Premier League approaches, Delhi Capitals have started their preparations with a rigorous pre-season training camp in Goa.

Among the initial arrivals were veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and wicketkeeper-batter Lizelle Lee, who was instrumental in Hobart's recent WBBL victory. They were joined by Taniyaa Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, and several Indian players including Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav, and Nandni Sharma.

The team is training under head coach Jonathan Batty's watchful eye, with other Indian national team players expected to join after the Sri Lanka series concludes on Tuesday.

Speaking about the pre-season camp, Batty said, "It's been great to get the squad together and start working on our plans for the season. We have some fresh faces in the team, so it will be exciting to see them blend with our philosophy. Goa's weather is perfect for preparations. The remaining players will join in a couple of days, and we'll begin training in full swing with the complete squad before heading to Mumbai to start our season and take it match by match toward our objectives."

Sunil Gupta, franchise's CEO, added, "From a franchise perspective, players love coming back to Delhi Capitals, it's like a family. The pre-season camp is where the fun and serious work begins. It's a great opportunity for players to bond, especially with new faces in the squad, and Goa is one of the best locations to set the tone. Our consistency over the past seasons has helped us reach three consecutive finals, and the aim is to continue that momentum this year. We warmly welcome the new members of the team and look forward to having the full squad together to get our preparations in full swing."

DC, who have reached the finals three times, will start their WPL 2026 season against two-time champions Mumbai Indians on January 10 in Navi Mumbai.