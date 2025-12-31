403
Spain Secures Türkiye’s HURJET Deal
(MENAFN) Spain’s purchase of 30 units of Türkiye’s pioneering domestically produced jet trainer, HURJET, valued at €2.6 billion (around $3.05 billion), has unlocked fresh avenues for Ankara’s defense exports, according to the Turkish defense industries secretary on Tuesday.
Haluk Gorgun, delivering remarks at a press briefing held at the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in Ankara, underlined that this sale represents a vital milestone in Türkiye’s advancement within the defense and advanced technology fields over the past twenty years.
He stressed that throughout this era, under the guidance of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye has transformed into a nation that manufactures cutting-edge technology, fulfills its own defense requirements, shares its innovations with allied and friendly states, enhances its standing in the international marketplace daily, and has consequently become a reliable and sought-after partner.
Gorgun highlighted that the domestic production ratio in Türkiye’s defense sector has reached 82%-83%, noting, "This export came with a product that we produced and developed with our own original design. Along with TAI, approximately 200 companies have contributed to the creation of this successful product.
"Each of them took on significant responsibilities and fulfilled them to the best of their ability, developing a combat training aircraft that is needed worldwide."
He further explained that TAI had already received orders for HURJET aircraft to meet Türkiye’s requirements and that manufacturing was continuing.
He added that comparable requests had also come from Spain, a close ally and partner within both the EU and NATO.
