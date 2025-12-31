Cogna's 240% Surge And Raízen's Collapse: The Two Stories Behind The Stock Rally In Brazil

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cogna's 240% Surge And Raízen's Collapse: The Two Stories Behind The Stock Rally In Brazil
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Brazil's stock market ended 2025 with a blunt lesson: when investors sense inflation is cooling, they reward businesses that benefit from cheaper money-and they become far less patient with heavy leverage.
The Ibovespa climbed 33.95% to 161,125.37 points. Over the year, the dollar fell 11.18% against the real. As inflation signals softened, traders priced lower future interest rates even though the Selic remained restrictive.
For many companies, that shift in expectations can matter more than today's rate level. That dynamic helps explain the year's standout winner: Cogna (COGN3).
The education group soared 239.78% after results analysts described as“clean”-steady execution, stronger revenue in its Kroton higher-education unit, and continued deleveraging.
Lower Rate Bets Lift Select Brazilian Shares
The market focused on cash generation and the growing ability to return money to shareholders. Cogna also took its basic-education arm Vasta private and announced dividends after returning to net profit in 2024, ending a loss streak that dated to 2020.
Other big winners-such as Cyrela and BTG Pactual-fit the same template: businesses that typically look better when the future cost of capital falls and local demand steadies. The year's clearest cautionary tale was Raízen (RAIZ4).
The stock dropped 62.50% and stayed below R$1 ($0.19) for 59 straight sessions. High debt and weaker operations pushed asset sales, with a target of raising R$10–15 billion ($1.9–2.8 billion) over 18 months to cut leverage.
By year-end it had raised more than R$3 billion ($560 million), and parent Cosan announced a R$10 billion ($1.9 billion) injection backed by BTG Pactual and Perfin. Raízen also ended its convenience-store joint venture with Femsa.
Abroad, the pattern matters because Brazil is a major emerging-market benchmark. When its rates and currency swing, global fund flows and risk pricing often shift with them.
The Ibovespa rose 33.95% in 2025 to 161,125.37 points, its best annual performance in nine years.
A weaker dollar and lower future-rate pricing favored domestically focused cyclicals over many commodity exporters.
Cogna's 239.78% surge captured the turn: a comeback driven by cash generation and deleveraging.
Brazil's stock market ended 2025 with a blunt lesson: when investors sense inflation is cooling, they reward businesses that benefit from cheaper money-and they become far less patient with heavy leverage.
The Ibovespa climbed 33.95% to 161,125.37 points. Over the year, the dollar fell 11.18% against the real. As inflation signals softened, traders priced lower future interest rates even though the Selic remained restrictive.
For many companies, that shift in expectations can matter more than today's rate level. That dynamic helps explain the year's standout winner: Cogna (COGN3).
The education group soared 239.78% after results analysts described as“clean”-steady execution, stronger revenue in its Kroton higher-education unit, and continued deleveraging.
Lower Rate Bets Lift Select Brazilian Shares
The market focused on cash generation and the growing ability to return money to shareholders. Cogna also took its basic-education arm Vasta private and announced dividends after returning to net profit in 2024, ending a loss streak that dated to 2020.
Other big winners-such as Cyrela and BTG Pactual-fit the same template: businesses that typically look better when the future cost of capital falls and local demand steadies. The year's clearest cautionary tale was Raízen (RAIZ4).
The stock dropped 62.50% and stayed below R$1 ($0.19) for 59 straight sessions. High debt and weaker operations pushed asset sales, with a target of raising R$10–15 billion ($1.9–2.8 billion) over 18 months to cut leverage.
By year-end it had raised more than R$3 billion ($560 million), and parent Cosan announced a R$10 billion ($1.9 billion) injection backed by BTG Pactual and Perfin. Raízen also ended its convenience-store joint venture with Femsa.
Abroad, the pattern matters because Brazil is a major emerging-market benchmark. When its rates and currency swing, global fund flows and risk pricing often shift with them.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment