Vande Bharat Sleeper Hits 180 Kmph In CRS Test, Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Video


2025-12-31 06:09:27
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video showcasing the successful trial of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train, which was tested by the Commissioner of Railway Safety. The new-generation train touched speeds of 180 kmph on the Kota–Nagda section, highlighting advanced safety and technological features.

