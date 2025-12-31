Vande Bharat Sleeper Hits 180 Kmph In CRS Test, Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Video

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video showcasing the successful trial of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train, which was tested by the Commissioner of Railway Safety. The new-generation train touched speeds of 180 kmph on the Kota–Nagda section, highlighting advanced safety and technological features.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.