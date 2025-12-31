Kareena Kapoor Shares Snaps From New Year Vacation With Husband Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor often shares special glimpses of her personal life with her fans. The actress is currently celebrating New Year's holidays abroad with her children Jeh-Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan. She shared some travel moments with her husband and children on social media.

Kareena Kapoor's candid travel moments with family

On Wednesday, Kareena shared two pictures on Instagram, giving a glimpse of her New Year's holidays. The first picture, taken inside a train, showed her son wearing a red jacket with his face covered by a hoodie. Captioning the picture, Kareena wrote, "Who is that boy on the train?" along with a heart emoji. Although his face was not visible, his small hands revealed that it was her younger son, Jeh.

In the second photo, Saif Ali Khan was sitting outside in front of a beautiful mountain background. Wearing a black jacket and sunglasses, Saif looked quite relaxed while reading a notebook in his hand. He was seen smiling shyly for the picture. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Finally managed to get him to pose and this is all I could do," along with a smile emoji.

Kareena never shies away from sharing glimpses of her family vacations. The actress started dating Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Vijay Krishna Acharya's film 'Tashan' in 2007. After dating for a few years, the couple got married in 2012. Their first child, son Taimur Ali Khan, was born in 2016, followed by the birth of Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's upcoming films

Kareena recently completed shooting for Meghna Gulzar's 'Daira'. This investigative crime thriller stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios announced the wrap-up by sharing a photo of Kareena, Meghna, and Prithviraj, captioning it,“Months of hard work, creativity, and support have created this story. A big thank you to the cast, crew, and everyone who made this journey possible. Now, on to the next chapter! In cinemas in 2026.”

On the other hand, Saif will next be seen in Priyadarshan's film 'Haiwan'. This film marks Saif's reunion with Akshay Kumar after about 17 years. It also features Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in important roles, with Akshay appearing as the villain. Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, 'Haiwan' is scheduled to be released in theaters in 2026.