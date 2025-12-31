VIRAL VIDEO: Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter Sara Tendulkar Spotted In Goa With Beer Bottle In Public

Sachin Tendulkar may have retired from international cricket years ago, but his name and family, particularly his daughter, Sara Tendulkar, continue to captivate audiences. Her social media posts regularly go viral, putting her in the limelight. This time, however, it's a holiday video from Goa that's had the internet buzzing.

Sara Tendulkar is now vacationing in Goa, and a video of her journey has been published on several social media channels. The now-viral video shows her going around Goa's streets with three pals while clad in a red short flowery dress.

Sachin Tendulkar: I will never promote alcohol and tobacco his daughter Sara on streets of Goa with twitter/zkDbfPHhsT

- Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) December 31, 2025

What drew netizens' attention was the beer bottle she was holding as she went casually down the street. The video, which appears to have been taken by a stranger, elicited responses online. While some commenters chastised her for being spotted with a beer bottle in public, others defended her, pointing out that she is an adult on a personal vacation and has every right to spend her time however she wants.

Sara, who has a large following on social media, is frequently commended for her simplicity, which is why the video elicited conflicting views.

Check out some of the reactions here

Sara Tendulkar chilling with a budwiser in Goa.#ShubmanGill #SaraTendulkar twitter/QL8sATkFS2

- AuraFarmer (@TheCricPundit) December 31, 2025

.@sachin_rt never promoted tobacco and liquor during his career but his daughter Sara Tendulkar seen with a Beer bottle on the roads of twitter/Ihh7SgzElk

- Gautam Agarwal (@gauagg) December 31, 2025

Sara has slowly established her own name outside of athletics and entertainment. She is a health entrepreneur and a director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. She also owns her own Pilates studio and is dedicated to promoting health and fitness. Sara earned a master's degree in nutrition from London.