Year Ender 2025: Kesari Chapter 2 To Haq - Bollywood Films Based On Real Stories

2025 proved to be a remarkable year for cinema, with several films inspired by true and historical events. While some achieved box office success, others sparked intense controversies, keeping them in headlines long after their release.

Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 portrayed the powerful Jallianwala Bagh story, with the actor playing C. Sankaran Nair, who challenged the British after the massacre. Made on a ₹150 crore budget, the film earned ₹144.35 crore at the box office.

Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency released after many controversies and delays. It was based on PM Indira Gandhi and the 1975-77 emergency. The 60 cr film earned just 22 cr.

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's film Haq was very controversial. It was a courtroom drama inspired by the Shah Bano Begum case, about Muslim women's rights. It earned 28.68 cr.

Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files was based on the 1946 Direct Action Day and Noakhali riots. The film was very controversial. Made with over 50 cr, it earned 16.19 cr.

Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha's film Phule faced major controversies. It was based on social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. The 30 cr budget film earned only 6.22 cr.

Homebound starred Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa. It's about migrant workers' journey during the COVID-19 lockdown. It's selected for the Oscars.