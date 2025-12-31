Panaadhaar Link Deadline: What Happens When Your PAN Turns Inoperative?

Inoperative PAN Effects:Today, December 31, 2025, is the last date to link PAN-Aadhaar. If you miss it, your PAN will become inoperative. This will prevent you from doing many things. Find out what will happen and what losses you might face...

If you haven't linked your PAN and Aadhaar, Dec 31, 2025, is the final deadline. Missing it will make your PAN card inoperative, affecting your taxes, banking, and benefits.

Usually, banks or companies deduct a standard TDS from your payments, but if your PAN becomes inoperative, it will be treated as if you haven't provided a PAN, leading to higher TDS and TCS rates.

Instead of 10%, a 20% TDS will apply to FD interest. For salaried people, tax will be cut at a higher rate. TCS on big purchases will also rise, hitting your cash flow hard.

Your TDS/TCS credits won't show in Form 26AS. You can't submit Form 15G/15H. The IT Dept won't issue refunds or pay interest on pending ones if your PAN is not linked.



Pay a late fee of ₹1,000 on the official Income Tax portal.

Make the payment through the e-Pay Tax facility on the portal.

Complete the PAN-Aadhaar link. Finalize the linking process after paying the fee.

Once a PAN becomes inoperative, it can take 7 to 30 days to reactivate. During this time, higher TDS and TCS rates will apply to your income. For any confusion, visit the official Income Tax website or portal.