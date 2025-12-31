Cabinet Okays NH-326 Widening In Odisha For Rs 1,526 Cr To Boost Region

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the widening and strengthening of the existing 2-lane to 2-lane with paved shoulder from Km 68.600 to Km 311.700 of NH-326 in the State of Odisha under NH(O) on EPC mode, the release said. The total capital cost for the project is Rs 1,526.21 crore, which includes a civil construction cost of Rs 966.79 crore.

Boosting Connectivity and Safety in Southern Odisha

The upgrading of NH-326 will make travel faster, safer, and more reliable, resulting in overall development of southern Odisha, particularly benefiting the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput. Improved road connectivity will directly benefit local communities, industries, educational institutions, and tourism centres by enhancing access to markets, healthcare, and employment opportunities, thereby contributing to the region's inclusive growth.

The release stated that the section of Mohana-Koraput of the National Highway (NH-326) at present has sub-standard geometry (intermediate lane/2-lane, many deficient curves and steep gradients); the existing road alignment, carriageway width and geometric deficiencies constrain safe, efficient movement of heavy vehicles and reduce freight throughput to coastal ports and industrial centres. These constraints will be removed by upgrading the corridor to 2-lane with paved shoulders, with geometric corrections (curve realignments and gradient improvements), removal of black spots and pavement strengthening, enabling safe and uninterrupted movement of goods and passengers and reducing vehicle operating costs.

Connecting Industrial and Tourism Hubs

The upgrade will provide direct and improved connectivity from Mohana-Koraput into major economic and logistics corridors -- linking with NH-26, NH-59, NH-16 and the Raipur-Visakhapatnam corridor and improving last-mile access to Gopalpur port, Jeypore airport and several railway stations.

The corridor connects important industrial and logistic nodes (JK Paper, Mega Food Park, NALCO, IMFA, Utkal Alumina, Vedanta, HAL) and education/tourism hubs (Central University of Odisha, Koraput Medical College, Taptapani, Rayagada), thereby facilitating faster freight movement, reducing travel time and enabling regional economic development. The project is located in southern Odisha (the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput) and will significantly improve intra- and inter-state connectivity by accelerating and enhancing vehicle movement, stimulating industrial and tourism growth, and improving access to services in aspirational and tribal areas.

Economic Justification and Project Returns

Economic analysis shows the project's EIRR at 17.95% (base case), while the financial return (FIRR) is negative (-2.32%), reflecting the social and non-market benefits captured in the economic appraisal; the economic justification is driven largely by travel-time and vehicle-operating-cost savings and safety benefits (including an estimated travel-time saving of about 2.5-3.0 hours and a distance saving of ~12.46 km between Mohana and Koraput after geometric improvements).

Implementation, Technology, and Timeline

The work will be implemented in EPC mode. Contractors will be required to adopt proven construction and quality-assurance technologies, which may include precast box-type structures and precast drains; precast RCC/PSC girders for bridges and grade separators; precast crash barriers and friction slabs on reinforced-earth wall portions; and Cement Treated Sub-Base (CTSB) in pavement layers. Quality and progress will be verified through specialised survey and monitoring tools, such as the Network Survey Vehicle (NSV) and periodic drone mapping.

Day-to-day supervision will be carried out by an appointed Authority Engineer, and project monitoring will be conducted through the Project Monitoring Information System (PMIS). The work is targeted to be completed in 24 months from the appointed date for each package, followed by a five-year defect liability or maintenance period (total contract engagement envisaged as 7 years: 2 years construction + 5 years DLP). Contract award will follow after completion of statutory clearances and required land possession.

Socio-Economic Development and Employment

This project aims to enable faster, safer traffic flow and improve connectivity between the southern and eastern parts of Odisha, particularly by linking the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput with the rest of the State and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The improved road network will facilitate industrial growth, promote tourism, enhance access to education and healthcare facilities, and contribute to the overall socio-economic development of the tribal and backward regions of southern Odisha.

Various activities undertaken during the construction and maintenance period are expected to generate significant direct and indirect employment opportunities for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers. The project will also boost local industries involved in the supply of construction materials, transportation, equipment maintenance, and related services, thus supporting the regional economy.

Corridor Details and Background

The project is located in the State of Odisha and traverses three districts: Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput. The corridor connects major towns such as Mohana, Rayagada, Laxmipur, and Koraput, improving intra-state connectivity within Odisha and enhancing inter-state connectivity with Andhra Pradesh via the southern end of NH-326.

The Government has declared the stretch "the Highway starting from its junction with NH-59 near Aska, passing through Mohana, Raipanka, Amalabhata, Rayagada, Laxmipur and terminating at its junction with NH-30 near Chinturu in the State of Odisha" as NH-326 vide Gazette Notification dated 14th August 2012. (ANI)

