DRDO Fires Twin Pralay Missiles In Rare Salvo Test Off Odisha Coast (WATCH)

New Delhi: Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted salvo launch of two Pralay missiles in quick succession from the same launcher off the coast of Odisha at about 1030 hrs on December 31.

The flight-test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials.

Both the missiles followed the intended trajectory meeting all flight objectives as confirmed by tracking sensors deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.

The terminal events were confirmed by Telemetry systems installed onboard ship, deployed near the impact points.

Pralay is an indigenously developed solid propellant quasi-ballistic missile employing state-of-the-art guidance and navigation to ensure high precision.

The missile is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads against various targets.

The missile has been developed by Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories - Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Advanced Systems Laboratory, Armament Research and Development Establishment, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Research & Development Establishment (Engineers) and Integrated Test Range), Development-cum-Production Partners (Bharat Dynamics Limited & Bharat Electronics Limited) and other Indian industries.

For the tests, the systems were integrated by the two Development-cum-Production Partners.

The tests were witnessed by senior scientists of DRDO, representatives of users from the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army as well as industry representatives including the Development-cum-Production Partners.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, Indian Air Force, Indian Army, DPSUs and the industry on the successful launch of the missiles in quick succession.

“The successful completion of the salvo launch of the Pralay missile has established the reliability of the missile,” he said.

Secretary, Department of Defence R & D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat has congratulated the DRDO teams involved in the successful flight-tests and stated that the achievement indicates imminent readiness of induction of the system with the users.