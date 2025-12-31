Veterinary AI Diagnostics Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Veterinary AI Diagnostics Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 761.67 million in 2025 and is anticipated to grow till USD 3169.94 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 17.21% from 2026-2034.

The veterinary AI diagnostics market is driven by the increasing complexity of animal healthcare and the growing demand for faster and more consistent diagnostic decision-making. Rising companion animal populations and higher incidence of chronic conditions such as cancer, orthopedic disorders, and metabolic diseases place pressure on veterinary clinics to manage growing diagnostic workloads. AI-based diagnostic tools support image interpretation, pathology screening, and clinical data analysis, which improves diagnostic confidence and reduces dependence on limited specialist availability. Integration of AI with radiology, ultrasound, and laboratory workflows enhances case throughput and supports early disease detection across both primary care and referral settings. Expansion of cloud-based platforms further accelerates adoption by enabling scalable deployment without extensive on-site infrastructure.

Despite strong growth potential, the market faces restraints related to data availability and integration challenges. Veterinary AI systems require large volumes of annotated clinical and imaging data to achieve consistent performance. Variability in imaging protocols, equipment quality, and record-keeping practices across clinics complicates model training and validation. Limited interoperability between practice management systems, diagnostic devices, and AI platforms also slows seamless workflow integration. Additionally, concerns related to algorithm transparency, clinical accountability, and regulatory clarity restrict rapid uptake, particularly in smaller practices with limited technical resources.

The market presents strong opportunities through the expansion of AI-assisted diagnostics into routine preventive care and multi-species applications. Development of species-specific algorithms for companion animals, equine, and production animals broadens addressable use cases beyond urban companion care. Integration of AI diagnostics with tele-veterinary platforms supports remote case evaluation and specialist collaboration across underserved regions. Ongoing advances in explainable AI and clinical decision support tools improve practitioner trust and usability. Strategic partnerships between AI developers, diagnostic equipment manufacturers, and veterinary service providers create pathways for embedded AI solutions that support long-term market expansion and recurring software-based revenue models.

Solution: Based on the Solution, the hardware segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 18.12% during the forecast period.

Animal: Based on Animal, production animals are anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 18.98% during the forecast period.

Application: Based on Application, the pathology segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 34.56% in 2025.

End Use: Based on End Use, the veterinary clinics & hospitals segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 42.34% in 2025. Regional Insights: North America held a dominant share of the global market, accounting for 55.44% in 2025.

IDEXX LaboratoriesZoetisSignalPETRadimalVetology LLCAiforiaScopio LabsMoichorMars, IncCovetrusVetCTAITEM SolutionsImpriMedFelcanaPetPacesmaXtecCattleEyeAI for PetOthers Recent Developments

November 2025: Vetology and dvmGRO forged a strategic partnership that integrates Vetology's AI-powered radiology reports and teleradiology services into the dvmGRO member network, enabling independent veterinary practices to access advanced diagnostic tools.

By SolutionHardwareSoftware & ServicesBy AnimalCompanion AnimalsProduction AnimalsBy ApplicationImagingPathologyMolecular DiagnosticsOthersBy End UseVeterinary Clinics & HospitalsVeterinary Reference LaboratoriesResearch & Academic InstitutesOthers