Azerbaijan Tops Global Ranking In Financial Services In World Bank's B-Ready Report

The World Bank has published its 2025 Business Ready (B-READY) report, in which Azerbaijan was assessed for the first time and achieved the highest result in the field of financial services.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%