Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Tops Global Ranking In Financial Services In World Bank's B-Ready Report

2025-12-31 06:06:06
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The World Bank has published its 2025 Business Ready (B-READY) report, in which Azerbaijan was assessed for the first time and achieved the highest result in the field of financial services.

AzerNews

