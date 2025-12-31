New Power Outages Introduced In Four Regions Due To Russian Attacks Ukrenergo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NPC Ukrenergo stated this on Facebook.

"At night and in the morning, the enemy carried out drone attacks on energy facilities in several regions. As a result, as of the morning there are new power outages in the Donetsk, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions. In the Donetsk and Odesa regions, the scale of outages is significant. Emergency repair and restoration work is being carried out everywhere the security situation currently allows," the statement said.

Electricity consumption as of 09:30 on Wednesday is 3% lower than the previous day. The reason for this is the power outages affecting a significant number of consumers in the Donetsk and Odesa regions as a result of Russian shelling. In the Ternopil region, 14 settlements remain without power due to bad weather.

Due to the consequences of previous large-scale Russian attacks, most regions of Ukraine are operating under capacity limitation schedules for businesses and hourly outage schedules for the population.

"In regions where hourly outages are being applied today, there remains a need for considerate electricity consumption. Please limit the use of high-power electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, shift energy-intensive processes to nighttime hours – after 23:00," Ukrenergo advises.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Energy reported on Telegram that more than 170,000 consumers in the Odesa region have been left without electricity. In the Kyiv region, as a result of the massive attack on December 27, about another thousand consumers in the Brovary district remain without power. Due to bad weather, according to the ministry, 43 settlements in the Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil regions are partially or completely without electricity.

Russians attack energy infrastructure in Odesa region again

As reported earlier, in Vyshhorod in the Kyiv region, energy workers restored power to consumers who had remained without electricity after the massive Russian attack on December 27.