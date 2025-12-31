Russian Attack Victim Toll In Odesa Climbs To Six

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Kiper, the Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Unfortunately, six people were injured as a result of the night attack on Odesa, three of whom are children aged 7 months to 14 years. All the victims are members of two families,” the message says.

According to the head of the region, five people were hospitalized, including three children. One adult is in serious condition, the rest are in moderate condition, including an infant with inhalation poisoning.

Kiper also said that the building where the victims lived was damaged on all floors from the second to the sixth.

“In total, four apartment buildings, at least 14 cars, and private garages were damaged in Odesa,” he added.

An operational headquarters, a mobile emergency response center, and a heating center of the State Emergency Service have been set up at the scene. Rescuers, medics, utility, and social services are working.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of December 31, the Russian army attacked Odesa with drones.

According to preliminary data, five people were injure -two adults and three children.

Photo: Odesa Regional Military Administration