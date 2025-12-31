USF Strikes 12 Russian Military, Infrastructure Facilities In Occupied Territories Of Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi stated this on Facebook.

According to him, 12 facilities were hit.

These include the Rovenky oil depot in the Luhansk region; the operation was carried out jointly with the Security Service of Ukraine.

Also the base of watercraft of the 92nd River Boat Brigade in Olenivka in temporarily occupied Crimea was hit.

As Brovdi noted, a three-coordinate radar station ST-68 in Olenivka was destroyed, as well as three deployment points of the special unit Rubikon-D in Selydove, Donetsk region.

In addition, two deployment points of Russian personnel from the 74th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 589th Motorized Rifle Regiment in Selydove were burned. Brovdi also reported that the Melitopol and Molochansk substations in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the night of December 30 the Unmanned Systems Forces struck a site used for launching Russian Shahed- and Geran-type drones at Donetsk Airport.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine