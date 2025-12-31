Jordan Tourism Board Approves 2026 Action Plan Budget, Marketing Strategy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)



Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) – The General Assembly of the Jordan Tourism Board approved the Board's 2026 action plan and budget during its regular annual meeting, in addition to endorsing the marketing plan for the same year.

According to a press statement issued by the Board on Tuesday, the meeting was chaired by Minister of Tourism and Antiquities and Chairperson of the Board, Emad Hejazeen, and attended by Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board Ramzi Maaytah, along with a number of Board members and representatives of the private tourism sector.

During the meeting, the Board's 2026 marketing plan and draft budget were discussed, with key objectives and strategic pillars outlined. The plan aligns with the Jordan Tourism Board's overall strategic directions, aims to enhance spending efficiency, and supports promotional programs designed to increase tourist numbers, diversify target markets, and maximize the economic impact of the tourism sector.







The Board emphasized that the 2026 action plan aligns with the Economic Modernization Vision by strengthening the tourism sector's role as a key driver of economic growth, generating employment opportunities, increasing tourism's contribution to the GDP, and supporting value chains linked to the sector. This approach contributes to achieving the Vision's objectives related to sustainability, competitiveness, and the promotion of tourism investment.The Board explained that the action plan focuses on increasing the average length of stay and spending per tourist, reducing tourism seasonality, raising awareness of Jordan's tourism offerings, expanding digital marketing efforts, and actively participating in international tourism exhibitions.The plan also includes promoting the Jordan national football team's participation in the World Cup, in coordination with various partners, and leveraging this global event to boost tourism in Jordan. Additionally, it aims to ensure the success of tourism event seasons across Jordan, support low-cost and charter flights, and enhance return on investment through a performance matrix designed to directly attract tourists and increase Jordan's competitiveness as a global tourism destination.