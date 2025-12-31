Olwan Ranks Second Globally In 2025 International Goals With 11 Strikes

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) announced on Wednesday that Jordan national team forward Ali Olwan ranked second worldwide in goals scored at the international level in 2025, netting 11 goals for his national side during the year.According to official FIFA statistics, Olwan finished runner-up behind Norway's Erling Haaland, who topped the list with 17 international goals, marking a new milestone that highlights Olwan's standout performances and Jordan's growing presence on the global football stage.The achievement represents a significant milestone in Olwan's international career and underscores the notable progress of the Jordan national football team, reflecting the positive results it has delivered in recent official competitions.