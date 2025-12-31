Student Career Consultancy Welcomes Victorian Institute Of Education To Dhaka Office

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 31, 2025 3:01 am - SCC is a top education consultancy based in Dhaka, helping Bangladeshi students with international university placements, scholarship guidance, visa assistance, and counselling.

Student Career Consultancy (SCC), a leading education consultancy in Bangladesh, proudly welcomed the Victorian Institute of Education (VIE) team to its Dhaka office. The visit highlighted SCC's commitment to connecting Bangladeshi students with opportunities for international education in Australia.

Founded as a quality education provider in Australia, the Victorian Institute of Education offers a variety of vocational and career-focused programs at its campuses in Sydney and Adelaide. VIE's curriculum covers important areas like Business, Technology, and Health. Each program is designed to give students practical skills that are relevant to the industry and meet global standards.

With a lively multicultural environment and solid student support services, VIE keeps attracting international students seeking both academic growth and real Australian study experiences.

During the meeting, both teams talked about possible collaborations, student pathways, and ways to improve guidance services. The session provided an opportunity to explore VIE's programs, scholarships, and international study options, aimed at helping students study in Australia.

“We are delighted to host the VIE team at our office. This visit reinforces our mission to provide students with reliable guidance and access to quality education opportunities abroad,” said MD Deen Islam, Student Counsellor and Administrative Coordinator at SCC.

The VIE delegation expressed appreciation for SCC's expertise in supporting students to make informed academic decisions. This partnership marks an important step in fostering educational collaboration between Bangladesh and Australian institutions, ensuring students have access to world-class learning experiences.

The visit also set the stage for future projects, including joint seminars, student workshops, and information sessions. These are meant to help Bangladeshi students interested in studying abroad.

Both SCC and VIE expressed enthusiasm for strengthening ongoing collaboration, sharing knowledge, and curating programs that empower students to achieve academic and career success on a global scale.

For further details about SCC and its services, students and parents are encouraged to contact Student Career Consultancy via phone, email, or visit their official website.

