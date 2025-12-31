Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Exchanges New Year Greetings With World Leaders


2025-12-31 06:04:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah exchanged on Wednesday cables of congratulations with leaders of Arab states and friendly countries, on the advent of the New Year 2026.
His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere wishes that the New Year would be prosperous for all nations of the world, marked by security, peace, stability and prosperity, and wished them continued good health and well-being. (end)
