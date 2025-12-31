Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EU: Israeli Occupation Plans To Obstruct Life-Saving Aid For Gaza


2025-12-31 06:04:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- European Commissioner for Preparedness, Crisis Management and Equality Hadja Lahbib said on Wednesday that the Israeli occupationآ's plans aimed at preventing international non-governmental organizations from operating in the Gaza Strip effectively mean obstructing the delivery of life-saving humanitarian aid to people in need.
Lahbib added in a post on X that the European Union has been clear in its position, stressing that the law on the registration of non-governmental organizations cannot be applied in its current form, and underscoring the need to lift all obstacles hindering the access of humanitarian aid.
The European Commissioner affirmed that international humanitarian law leaves no room for doubt in this regard, as it clearly stipulates that aid must reach those in need without impediment.
It is worth noting that the Israeli occupation authorities announced yesterday, Tuesday, that organizations which "refused to submit a list of their Palestinian employees in order to verify the absence of any links to terrorism" had received notification that their licenses would be revoked as of January one, with an obligation to cease all activities by March one. The list includes Doctors Without Borders. (end)
arn


MENAFN31122025000071011013ID1110542614



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search