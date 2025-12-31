403
EU: Israeli Occupation Plans To Obstruct Life-Saving Aid For Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- European Commissioner for Preparedness, Crisis Management and Equality Hadja Lahbib said on Wednesday that the Israeli occupationآ's plans aimed at preventing international non-governmental organizations from operating in the Gaza Strip effectively mean obstructing the delivery of life-saving humanitarian aid to people in need.
Lahbib added in a post on X that the European Union has been clear in its position, stressing that the law on the registration of non-governmental organizations cannot be applied in its current form, and underscoring the need to lift all obstacles hindering the access of humanitarian aid.
The European Commissioner affirmed that international humanitarian law leaves no room for doubt in this regard, as it clearly stipulates that aid must reach those in need without impediment.
It is worth noting that the Israeli occupation authorities announced yesterday, Tuesday, that organizations which "refused to submit a list of their Palestinian employees in order to verify the absence of any links to terrorism" had received notification that their licenses would be revoked as of January one, with an obligation to cease all activities by March one. The list includes Doctors Without Borders. (end)
arn
arn
