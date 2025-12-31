HKC Corporation Powers The Next Era Of Play & Creation At CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HKC Corporation today announced its participation in the 2026 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026), to be held from January 6–9, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). Located at Booth No. 30739, South Hall 1, HKC Corporation will showcase its latest display technology advancements across professional creation, immersive gaming, and esports.

Guided by “Powering the Next Era of Play & Creation,” HKC Corporation drives display innovation in panels, backlights, and intelligent imaging, empowering creators and gamers while cementing its global tech leadership.

At CES 2026, HKC Corporation will showcase a curated portfolio of products across its three core brands - HKC, KOORUI, and ANTGAMER - each designed to address distinct usage scenarios and performance demands.

HKC: Full-Scenario Innovation for Creation and High-End Gaming

The centerpiece of HKC's showcase is the HKC M10 Ultra, making its global debut as the world's first monitor equipped with RGB MiniLED backlighting. Featuring 1,596 physical dimming zones and 4,788 RGB color control zones, the M10 Ultra enables true light-and-color co-control, delivering wide color gamut performance across sRGB, DCI-P3, Adobe RGB, and BT.2020, with up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Designed for 3A game developers and professional creators, it marks a major milestone in monitor backlighting technology.

KOORUI: Immersive Design for Simulation Gaming

KOORUI presents the S4941XO, a 49-inch OLED ultra-wide monitor with DQHD resolution and 240Hz refresh, offering an expansive view for racing and simulation games. Other monitors for various gaming and creative needs will also debut at CES.

ANTGAMER: Redefining Competitive Esports Performance

Following the mid-year launch of the ANT257PF 750Hz FAST TN panel monitor, ANTGAMER this year introduces another flagship product, the ANT275PQ Ultra - the world's highest-refresh-rate QHD LCD monitor, built on an IPS HMO panel, supporting 1080Hz in HD mode with AI-powered image processing for extreme-speed FPS performance.

HKC Corporation invites global media, partners, and gaming enthusiasts to visit Booth 30739, South Hall 1, LVCC, at CES 2026.

