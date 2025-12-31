Indian Stock Markets End 2025 On Strong Note, Nifty Logs 10Th Consecutive Year Of Gains

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Indian equity markets ended the final trading session of the calendar year on a strong note, supported by broad-based buying across most sectors, even as information technology stocks remained under pressure.

At the close of trade, the Sensex settled at 85,220.6, gaining 545.52 points or 0.64 per cent.

The Nifty also finished higher at 26,129.6, up 190.75 points or 0.74 per cent.“Holding above the 26,000 mark remains crucial to sustain the ongoing uptrend and keep the possibility of a retest of the all-time high at 26,320 intact,” analysts said.

“A decisive breakout above 26,200–26,230 could open the door for a sharper move toward the 26,300–26,500 zone,” market watchers stated.

With this, the Nifty marked its tenth consecutive calendar year of gains, rising 10.5 per cent in 2025.

The Sensex also posted a solid performance, ending the year with a gain of 9.06 per cent.

Buying interest was seen in several heavyweight stocks on the BSE. Shares of Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, and Axis Bank ended among the top gainers.

On the other hand, technology stocks such as TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys saw selling pressure, while Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, and ICICI Bank also closed in the red.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices during the session. The Nifty MidCap 100 index ended 0.95 per cent higher, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 index rose 1.11 per cent.

For the full calendar year 2025, the Nifty MidCap 100 gained 5.7 per cent, extending its winning streak to six consecutive years.

In contrast, the Nifty SmallCap index declined 5.6 per cent during the year, bringing its two-year rally to an end.

Sector-wise, markets showed broad strength. Except for the Nifty IT index, which slipped 0.3 per cent, all other sectoral indices closed in positive territory.

The Nifty Oil and Gas index led the gains with a rise of 2.66 per cent. Banking, realty, metal, consumer durables, media, and chemical stocks also saw strong buying, with each sector gaining more than 1 per cent by the end of the session.

Analysts said that the upbeat close reflected positive investor sentiment as Indian markets wrapped up the calendar year on a firm footing.