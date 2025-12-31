J&K SIA Raids House Of Accused Arrested In Anti-National Poster Case

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Dec 31 (IANS) The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday raided the house of an accused in the anti-national poster case in Nowgam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district.

Officials said that a team of the SIA and local police raided the house of the accused, who was arrested earlier.

“The raid was carried out in the Bonpora area of Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar city. The accused is presently under custody in connection with a poster-related case registered at Police Station Nowgam," the officials said.

The case, FIR No. 03/2025, was registered under Sections 11, 13, 18, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

“The raid was aimed at collecting further evidence and leads connected to the case. The operation was conducted following standard legal procedures, with security arrangements put in place in the area during the search," the officials said.

“Further investigation into the matter is underway,” the officials added.

The posters which carried anti-national messages had appeared in October in the Nowgam area.

The J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

The revised strategy is aimed at dismantling the entire support system of terrorists rather than just focusing on the gun-wielding terrorists.

Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets are also on the scanner of the security forces.

It is believed that the funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Anti-infiltration, anti-exfiltration and preventing cross-border smuggling duties are performed on the Line of Control (LoC) by the Army and on the international border in the union territory by the Border Security Force (BSF).

The Army guards the 740-Km-long LoC while the BSF guards the 240-Km-long international border in the UT.

The LoC is situated in the Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara districts of the Valley and Poonch, Rajouri and partly in the Jammu district. The international border is situated in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu division.