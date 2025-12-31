Namrata Shirodkar Shares Happy Glimpses From 2025 Featuring Mahesh Babu, Their Children & Exotic Trips

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Actress Namrata Shirodkar has shared a recap featuring all the happy and happening moments of her life from the year 2025.

In the video montage shared by the actress, happy moments from the actress' life are featured, including her children, her husband Mahesh Babu, her sister Shilpa Shirodkar, her house staff, her work team members and others. The glimpses showcased her exciting vacations, a few family moments, and much more.

Namrata recently had decided to pay a surprise visit to her doting Shilpa in Dubai, most likely so that the sisters could spend the New Year together.

A few days ago, Shilpa had taken to her social media and posted a picture of the two twinning in white attire while smiling at the camera.

Showering love on her sister Namrata, Shilpa wrote, "The best best way to bid goodbye to 2025 (red heart emoji) is a surprise visit by none other than my darling sister in Dubai (evil eye emoji). Love you, my dearest Chin (kiss emoji). I love you so so so so much (evil eye emoji)." (sic)

Namrata also reacted to the post with red heart emojis.

For the uninitiated, Namrata Shirodkar, before quitting Bollywood to marry South superstar Mahesh Babu, was a well-known actress of her time in the 90s. From movies like Pukar and Vaastav to Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai and others, the actress was known for her acting abilities.

On the personal front, Namrata Shirodkar got married to Mahesh Babu on 10 February 2005 in Mumbai. The couple are blessed with two children: their son Gautam Krishna Ghattamaneni, born on 31 August 2006, and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, born on 20 July 2012.