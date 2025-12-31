Over 7 Million Visitors Recorded At Old Doha Port In 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Old Doha Port unveiled its key milestones in 2025, concluding an exceptional year across tourism performance and maritime operations, with record figures across key indicators.

During the year, the Port expanded its international presence and implemented tourism initiatives that contributed to increased visitor demand.

These achievements were accompanied by strategic developments that strengthened Old Doha Port's position as a leading maritime tourism destination, in line with Qatar's national vision for tourism sector growth and marine tourism development.

Engineer Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port, said:“This year represents a major milestone in the evolution of Old Doha Port as a premier maritime tourism destination. We welcomed more than 7 million visitors and achieved a 97% occupancy rate, alongside implementing a range of qualitative developments across the Port's facilities, including the implementation of an air-conditioned promenade, and the expansion of the marina and yachting services.”

He added:“The increase in cruise ship passengers and luxury yacht visits reflects the growing status of Old Doha Port on the global maritime tourism map. We remain committed to further strengthening our international presence through major events and strategic partnerships.”

Old Doha Port recorded strong growth in maritime tourism during the 2024–2025 season, welcoming 87 cruise ships and more than 396,000 passengers, reinforcing its role as Qatar's primary maritime gateway.

Leasing and commercial activity continued to perform strongly throughout the year, with occupancy rates reaching 97% across Old Doha Port. The activation of over 60 pop-up retail outlets reinforced the Port's role as an enabling commercial environment that supports emerging businesses and local investors.

Several key infrastructure and service developments were implemented throughout the year, including the launch of the Minakom service to facilitate maritime entry procedures into Qatar, the introduction of a water transport service to support mobility during high-traffic events, and the activation of an air-conditioned promenade across the Mina District to ensure year-round comfort along the waterfront and seamless hosting of visitors throughout all seasons.

In parallel, the Mina Corniche Marina was developed to increase berthing capacity, expand service offerings, and introduce premium berthing packages.

The Port also completed comprehensive upgrades to public facilities, including restrooms, walkways, prayer areas, and beautification, further enriching the overall visitor experience.