Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of Kyrgyzstan

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Wednesday with the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the State of Qatar, HE Marat Nuraliev, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs thanked the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.