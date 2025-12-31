Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of Kyrgyzstan

2025-12-31 05:13:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Wednesday with the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the State of Qatar, HE Marat Nuraliev, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs thanked the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.

The Peninsula

