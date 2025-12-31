403
Palestine Condemns Israeli Occupation Halting Work Of 37 Int'l NGO's
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Wednesday condemned the Israeli occupation's decision to cancel 37 international non-governmental organizations working in the Palestinian territories, rejecting the justifications given for the move.
In a press statement, the ministry said the affected organizations provide vital humanitarian, health, environmental and relief services to the Palestinian people, particularly in the Gaza Strip, which is facing severe humanitarian conditions.
The ministry stressed that the Israeli occupation has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem, saying the decision to halt the work of internationally recognized humanitarian organizations is a violation of international law.
It added that the occupation's measures aim to restrict witnesses to its violations and undermine support for Palestinians, especially in sectors such as health, education, water, children, and refugees.
The ministry called on the international community and the United Nations to reject the measure and take action to protect humanitarian organizations and civil society space in Palestine.
The Israeli occupation government has begun procedures to revoke the licenses of several international aid organizations operating in the West Bank and Gaza, including Doctors Without Borders, with implementation expected to start in January. (end)
