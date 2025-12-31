Setting The Pace For The Next Phase Of Digital Health Innovation

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 31, 2025 1:05 am - Personify Health was named Europe's Top Digital Health & Wellbeing Solution 2025 for its unified platform that supports preventive care, workforce wellbeing, and measurable health outcomes at scale.

Healthcare Tech Outlook's latest edition highlights companies that are reshaping how health and wellbeing are supported at scale. As organisations and healthcare systems across Europe prioritise preventive care and workforce wellbeing, digital platforms that combine accessibility with measurable outcomes are gaining importance.

In this context, Personify Health has been named the Top Digital Health and Wellbeing Solution in Europe 2025, recognising its growing role in modern health ecosystems.

Why Is Digital Wellbeing Becoming a Strategic Priority?

Health and wellbeing are no longer viewed as standalone benefits. Rising healthcare costs, burnout, and chronic conditions have pushed organisations to seek integrated approaches that support both physical and mental health. Digital wellbeing solutions help address these challenges by making health resources easier to access, improving engagement, and enabling proactive care through data-driven insights.

How Does Personify Health Support Holistic Wellbeing?

Personify Health delivers a unified digital platform that connects wellbeing programs, health data, and personalised engagement tools. The solution is designed to help individuals better understand and manage their health while enabling organisations to support diverse populations through tailored wellbeing strategies. By bringing multiple wellbeing elements into a single experience, the platform supports sustained participation and long-term impact.

How Does This Approach Address Real-World Healthcare Challenges?

European employers and healthcare stakeholders face increasing pressure to improve outcomes while managing limited resources. Personify Health helps meet these demands by offering scalable digital tools that encourage healthier behaviours, improve visibility into wellbeing trends, and support early intervention. This allows organisations to move from reactive care models to more preventive, people-centred approaches.

What Criteria Guided the Selection Process for the Award?

The editorial review assessed innovation, usability, market relevance, and real-world effectiveness. Personify Health stood out for its comprehensive approach to digital wellbeing and its ability to translate engagement into meaningful health outcomes.

What Makes This Recognition Significant for the Industry?

Healthcare Tech Outlook's award underscores the growing importance of integrated digital health platforms in Europe. Personify Health's recognition reflects a broader shift toward solutions that align wellbeing, technology, and long-term health sustainability.