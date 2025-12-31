Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jordan Participates In Tokyo Dialogue On Countering Violent Extremism

Jordan Participates In Tokyo Dialogue On Countering Violent Extremism


2025-12-31 05:06:05
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- The Counter-Extremism Unit at the Prime Ministry participated on Tuesday in a roundtable held in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, titled the "Ninth Dialogue on Countering Violent Extremism in the Middle East."
The roundtable, organized by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, brought together participants from Jordan, Morocco, Kuwait, and Malaysia.
Head of the Counter-Extremism Unit at the Prime Ministry, Hala Khatib, presented Jordan's experience in addressing extremism, which is based on a comprehensive, peaceful approach that confronts extremist ideologies, raises youth awareness, and strengthens societal resilience.
The program included visits to several Japanese cities and meetings with officials from Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as academics and specialists from Japanese universities, institutions, and international organizations active in the field.

MENAFN31122025000117011021ID1110542490



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search