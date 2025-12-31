Jordan Participates In Tokyo Dialogue On Countering Violent Extremism

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- The Counter-Extremism Unit at the Prime Ministry participated on Tuesday in a roundtable held in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, titled the "Ninth Dialogue on Countering Violent Extremism in the Middle East."The roundtable, organized by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, brought together participants from Jordan, Morocco, Kuwait, and Malaysia.Head of the Counter-Extremism Unit at the Prime Ministry, Hala Khatib, presented Jordan's experience in addressing extremism, which is based on a comprehensive, peaceful approach that confronts extremist ideologies, raises youth awareness, and strengthens societal resilience.The program included visits to several Japanese cities and meetings with officials from Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as academics and specialists from Japanese universities, institutions, and international organizations active in the field.