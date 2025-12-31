Al-Balqa Applied University Wins EU-Funded PRIMA Research Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Dec. 31 (Petra) – Al-Balqa Applied University has secured a fully funded international research project under the European Union's PRIMA Section 1 program, with a total budget of 2.7 million euros, according to the final results officially published on the program's website.The achievement marks the first project of its kind won by the university within the highly competitive EU-funded PRIMA framework, representing a qualitative step forward in the university's international research engagement.The winning project, titled Wetland Ecosystem Carbon Accounting Tool (WETCARB), seeks to develop a scientifically robust digital platform for monitoring, reporting, and verification to quantify and document carbon sequestration in Mediterranean wetlands. The platform will facilitate the integration of these ecosystems into carbon markets, while supporting ecological restoration efforts and strengthening their role in climate change mitigation.The project adopts an advanced scientific methodology that combines field measurements of greenhouse gas emissions with smart modeling techniques, alongside the design and implementation of innovative agricultural practices in cooperation with farmers. This approach supports the sustainable management of water and agricultural systems and delivers environmental and economic benefits aligned with European and international priorities.Implementation will take place through an international consortium comprising specialized research institutions from Italy, Greece, Turkey, Egypt, and Tunisia. The project is coordinated in Jordan by Rabhi Daamseh, with Hiba Kharabsheh serving as principal investigator, working alongside a multidisciplinary international research team.University President Ahmed Ajlouni said the achievement reflects the university's ongoing transformation in applied scientific research and demonstrates its capacity to compete in advanced European research programs, particularly in priority areas such as climate change and environmental sustainability.He said the university places strong emphasis on research addressing national and global challenges and continues to support researchers in building effective international partnerships that translate scientific outputs into tangible developmental and economic impact.For his part, Daamseh said the project underscores the university's progress in international scientific research and reflects growing European confidence in the capabilities of Jordanian researchers, highlighting the administration's sustained support for research excellence and international engagement.Kharabsheh said the project represents a strategic scientific addition for the university, strengthening its role in climate change research and in assessing the contribution of natural ecosystems to mitigation efforts. She said it also contributes to building national research capacities in carbon modeling and environmental monitoring, linking scientific research with climate policy and decision-making, and enhancing the university's participation in European and international climate and sustainability initiatives.