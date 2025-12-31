Foreign Ministry Monitors Yemen Developments, Supports De-Escalation Efforts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs said Jordan is closely monitoring developments in the Republic of Yemen, underscoring its support for all efforts aimed at de-escalation, safeguarding Yemen's security and stability, respecting its sovereignty, and meeting the aspirations of its people.Ministry spokesperson Fuad Majali said Jordan values the positions of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and their concern for Yemen's security, stability, and sovereignty, as well as their approach to the current situation in a manner that addresses all issues on a basis that ensures security and stability and fulfills the aspirations of the Yemeni people.Majali highlighted Jordan's appreciation for the wisdom shown by the leaderships of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in handling developments in Yemen, noting that their approach reflects longstanding positions and sustained efforts in support of Yemen, regional security and interests, and the reinforcement of the values of brotherhood, partnership, unity, and Arab solidarity.He stressed Jordan's firm stance in supporting Yemeni legitimacy and all efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive political solution that guarantees Yemen a safe and stable future, meets the aspirations of its people, preserves the security of Saudi Arabia and Yemen's neighbors, and contributes to broader regional security and stability.