Jordan's Leather, Garments Exports Ease 2% Despite Growth In High-Value Products

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- Statistical data from the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) showed that exports of the leather and garments sector reached JD1.428 billion during the first ten months of 2025, compared with JD1.453 billion in the same period of 2024.The data indicated a slight 2 percent decline in sector exports during the January–October period of 2025, driven mainly by external pressures, most notably changes in the US market, despite continued growth in several subcategories with higher added value.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), sector representative at the JCI, Ihab Qadri, said garments and related accessories continued to top the list of exported products, supported by the sector's expansion and growth in global markets over recent years, with exports reaching more than 82 countries worldwide.Qadri noted that the United States remains the primary destination for Jordanian garment exports, accounting for more than 80 percent of total apparel exports.He added that despite recent challenges related to customs duties, exports to the US market recorded a slight 1 percent increase, alongside notable expansion into European markets, particularly the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany, reflecting the sector's flexibility and ability to diversify export destinations.On the reasons behind the overall decline, Qadri explained that the imposition of a 15 percent US customs duty at the beginning of last August under the Emergency Act directly affected the pace of exports of garments manufactured in the Kingdom, given their strong linkage to the US market.He pointed to clear variation in performance among sector categories, with exports of manufactured garments and accessories declining by 2 percent to JD1.342 billion, while non-manufactured garment exports rose by 16 percent to JD39 million. Exports of carpets and textile floor coverings also increased by 15 percent to JD35 million.According to Qadri, several product lines posted strong growth, including padding, felt, non-woven fabrics, and special yarns, which surged by 172 percent.Leather manufactures, travel goods, and handbags rose by 76 percent, while exports of natural and synthetic fur skins and their products increased by 52 percent, reflecting improved performance of specialized, higher value-added products.In contrast, exports of footwear and parts declined by 28 percent, raw and tanned leather by 41 percent, along with some other textile categories.Qadri emphasized that the leather and garments sector is among the most value-added industrial sectors, with value added accounting for nearly 42 percent of total output.He noted that the sector comprises around 1,000 industrial establishments employing approximately 96,000 workers, making it a key pillar of industrial activity and employment in the Kingdom.Looking ahead, Qadri said indicators and forecasts for garment exports in 2026 are positive, particularly as the sector has been identified as a priority under the Economic Modernization Vision, which aims to enhance the competitiveness of the leather and garments industries and position Jordan as a regional hub for fast fashion with global reach.He added that work is currently underway to implement the national strategy for the leather and garments sector launched by the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply, alongside moving forward with the establishment of a specialized apparel cluster as a strategic project to strengthen value chains, address raw material shortages, and open new investment opportunities.Qadri affirmed that despite ongoing challenges, the sector continues to strengthen its global export presence, while maintaining the US market, expanding further into Europe, and increasingly opening to Middle Eastern, Gulf, and Asian markets, supporting the adaptability and sustainable growth of Jordanian industry.According to a JCI report, the leather and garments sector still has untapped export opportunities estimated at around USD846 million, covering garments, carpets, rugs, home textiles, and textile products.