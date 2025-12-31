Shahi Bagh: Peshawar's Historic Garden Becomes A Peaceful Haven For Women

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Peshawar's Shahi Bagh, which was built for recreation during the Mughal era, carries centuries of history within it.

Even today, the garden remains a source of leisure and beauty for the city's residents. Although its area has been reduced over time due to the establishment of government offices and encroachments, it is still considered a blessing by the people of Peshawar. In recent years, a section of Shahi Bagh has been reserved exclusively for women.

A regular visitor to Shahi Bagh, Javeria Saleem, said that the space was previously shared, but has now been set aside for women.

According to her, separate shops have also been built for women, allowing them to spend time there without fear. Another visitor, Aiman Ali, said that she comes to Shahi Bagh with her children, where they can comfortably enjoy food and recreational activities.

Some women shared that they spend hours in the garden from morning till evening, finding mental peace among the greenery, flowers, and butterflies.

For the women of Peshawar, Shahi Bagh has become a peaceful retreat where they can take a break from their busy lives, household responsibilities, and daily stress. In winter, the warmth of the sun in the garden feels pleasant, while in summer, canopies have been installed to provide shade from the heat.

Gardeners have worked hard to plant a variety of plants, which are regularly maintained.

Speaking about the historic Shahi Bagh, Peshawar Mayor Zubair Ali said that in the past, a wedding hall had been established there, which was ordered to be removed following a suo motu notice by a former Chief Justice. He added that it was decided to restore the garden in the Mughal style to provide better facilities for the public.

Subsequently, the wedding hall was demolished and that section of the garden was designated for women.

Shahi Bagh is not only a place of recreation for women but is also emerging as a hub for social interaction.

Women who were previously unfamiliar with one another are now forming friendships here. Early in the morning, groups of women gather to have breakfast together, which is not only a healthy activity but also reflects positive social engagement.

Peshawar's population exceeds five million, more than half of whom are women. In such circumstances, allocating only one section of Shahi Bagh for women is considered insufficient.

There is a need for more parks on a similar model in different areas of the city. While there is a women's park in Hayatabad, residents believe that more recreational spaces for women should be established across Peshawar.