Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Defense Forces Control Rodynske, Combat Operations Continue

Defense Forces Control Rodynske, Combat Operations Continue


2025-12-31 05:05:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 14th Ivan Bohun Operational Brigade of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, Chervona Kalyna, reported this on Telegram and showed footage of the Ukrainian flag hoisted in the city.

“The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding the town of Rodynske, despite the occupiers' false statements,” the brigade said.

Russian soldiers who manage to infiltrate the town are detected and destroyed by all available means. Combat operations continue around the clock.

“Russia uses lies as a weapon - on par with cannons and missiles. Our mission is to resist the enemy in all dimensions of this war,” the service members emphasized.

The video shows the Ukrainian flag being raised and installed in Rodynske by soldiers of the Chervona Kalyna brigade.

Read also: War update: 149 clashes on frontline over past day, Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors hottest

As reported by Ukrinform, the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted the Russian invaders' claims of alleged control over part of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region

Illustrative photo

MENAFN31122025000193011044ID1110542481



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search