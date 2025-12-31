Defense Forces Control Rodynske, Combat Operations Continue

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 14th Ivan Bohun Operational Brigade of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, Chervona Kalyna, reported this on Telegram and showed footage of the Ukrainian flag hoisted in the city.

“The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding the town of Rodynske, despite the occupiers' false statements,” the brigade said.

Russian soldiers who manage to infiltrate the town are detected and destroyed by all available means. Combat operations continue around the clock.

“Russia uses lies as a weapon - on par with cannons and missiles. Our mission is to resist the enemy in all dimensions of this war,” the service members emphasized.

The video shows the Ukrainian flag being raised and installed in Rodynske by soldiers of the Chervona Kalyna brigade.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted the Russian invaders' claims of alleged control over part of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region

Illustrative photo