Defense Forces Control Rodynske, Combat Operations Continue
“The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding the town of Rodynske, despite the occupiers' false statements,” the brigade said.
Russian soldiers who manage to infiltrate the town are detected and destroyed by all available means. Combat operations continue around the clock.
“Russia uses lies as a weapon - on par with cannons and missiles. Our mission is to resist the enemy in all dimensions of this war,” the service members emphasized.
The video shows the Ukrainian flag being raised and installed in Rodynske by soldiers of the Chervona Kalyna brigade.Read also: War update: 149 clashes on frontline over past day, Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors hottest
As reported by Ukrinform, the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted the Russian invaders' claims of alleged control over part of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region
Illustrative photo
