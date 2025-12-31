Russians Attack Energy Infrastructure In Odesa Region Again

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the DTEK Group on its Telegram channel.

“At night, Russia attacked two DTEK energy facilities. The damage is significant. It will take time to restore the equipment to working order,” the message says.

It is noted that during December, the Russians caused significant damage to ten substations in the Odesa region. Since the beginning of the year, they have attacked 25 energy facilities in the region.

As reported, due to the scale of the destruction of the energy infrastructure, it is not yet possible to apply hourly power cuts in parts of Kyiv and the Kyiv region, as well as in the Odesa region.