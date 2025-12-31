Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Energy Infrastructure In Odesa Region Again

2025-12-31 05:05:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the DTEK Group on its Telegram channel.

“At night, Russia attacked two DTEK energy facilities. The damage is significant. It will take time to restore the equipment to working order,” the message says.

It is noted that during December, the Russians caused significant damage to ten substations in the Odesa region. Since the beginning of the year, they have attacked 25 energy facilities in the region.

Read also: Ukrainian air defenses neutralize 101 of 127 drones launched by Russia overnight

As reported, due to the scale of the destruction of the energy infrastructure, it is not yet possible to apply hourly power cuts in parts of Kyiv and the Kyiv region, as well as in the Odesa region.

UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

