AFU Show How They Eliminate Russian Troops In Huliaipole

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine posted a video on Telegram.

“The enemy does not fully control Huliaipole,” the military said.

“Our units are detecting and destroying enemy assault groups, as well as conducting strike and search operations,” the Southern Defense Forces emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, the situation in Huliaipole is difficult, but the Defense Forces have not left the town.