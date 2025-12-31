AFU Show How They Eliminate Russian Troops In Huliaipole
“The enemy does not fully control Huliaipole,” the military said.
“Our units are detecting and destroying enemy assault groups, as well as conducting strike and search operations,” the Southern Defense Forces emphasized.Read also: War update: 149 clashes on frontline over past day, Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors hottest
As reported by Ukrinform, according to Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, the situation in Huliaipole is difficult, but the Defense Forces have not left the town.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment