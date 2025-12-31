Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AFU Show How They Eliminate Russian Troops In Huliaipole

2025-12-31 05:05:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine posted a video on Telegram.

“The enemy does not fully control Huliaipole,” the military said.

“Our units are detecting and destroying enemy assault groups, as well as conducting strike and search operations,” the Southern Defense Forces emphasized.

Read also: War update: 149 clashes on frontline over past day, Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors hottest

As reported by Ukrinform, according to Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, the situation in Huliaipole is difficult, but the Defense Forces have not left the town.

