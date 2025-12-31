Defense Minister Congratulates On World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day And New Year

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has congratulated the personnel of the Azerbaijani Army on December 31 - World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the congratulatory message addressed officers, servicemen, civil servants and civilians, highlighting the strengthening of Azerbaijan's defense capabilities, the army's role in safeguarding sovereignty, and the importance of loyalty to the Constitution and statehood principles.

The message reads:

“Sir officers, fellow warrant officers, midshipmen, cadets, sergeants, soldiers, sailors, civil servants and civilians!

I sincerely congratulate you on December 31 - World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, and wish each of you good health, determination and willpower.

The day-by-day increase in the military power of the Azerbaijan Army, which is considered one of the priority areas in the development of our country, has created a solid foundation for the defense and security of our republic. Thanks to the important work done in the direction of state and army building under the leadership of the Honorable President Mr. Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's prestige in the international community has increased even more.

The great achievements in increasing the defense power of our republic, as well as the large-scale reforms carried out in the army, have further strengthened the determination of the personnel to win. Under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the Azerbaijani Army, as a result of the brilliant Victory and successful anti-terrorist operation in the war, fully ensured the territorial integrity and sovereign rights of our republic, as well as the constitutional structure.

The military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of November 8 - Victory Day, held magnificently in Baku, once again confirmed the invincibility of the Azerbaijani Army, which is growing stronger day by day. At the same time, the declaration of 2025 as the 'Year of Constitution and Sovereignty' in our country by the Decree of the Head of State was widely celebrated as a significant event in the history of independent statehood of Azerbaijan.

In the liberated territories, where our tricolor flag, which is considered one of the main attributes of our state independence, is majestically waving, the brave Azerbaijani Army is vigilantly guarding our Motherland and making its worthy contribution to the implementation of reconstruction and construction works at the highest level.

I am sure that, remaining faithful to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Military Time and regulations, we will continue to strengthen your combat and moral-psychological readiness, and will be at your service. You will increase your efforts and skills to achieve new successes.

I express my gratitude to each of you for your loyalty during the War, for your dedication in difficult and honorable service. As always, on these holidays, we honor our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and cherish their unforgettable memories.

I sincerely congratulate each of you on December 31 - the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year. I wish you good health, long life, family happiness, and success in your honorable service to the Motherland and the independent state of Azerbaijan.

Happy holiday!”