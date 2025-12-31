403
Kuwaiti Diving Team Removes Four Tons Waste From Al-Zour Coast
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Diving Team of the Environmental Voluntary Foundation announced on Wednesday the success of its environmental campaign to clean Al-Zour coast south of the country, removing four tons of plastic waste, fishing nets, ropes, and barrels.
Team leader Waleed Al-Fadhli told KUNA that the campaign marked the official launch of a series of winter environmental initiatives organized to clean all Kuwait's coasts and islands across the country.
He explained that Al-Zour was chosen for its environmental importance and biodiversity, noting that the campaign lasted five days and took advantage of low tide periods to facilitate the removal of accumulated waste from shoreline areas.
Al-Fadhli said the initiative aims to prevent waste accumulation with increased beach visits during this season, ensure safe and sustainable coasts, and benefit from strong northern winds that typically push marine debris ashore nationwide annually.
He encouraged the public to take advantage of the winter weather for volunteering, emphasizing that such campaigns promote environmental awareness. (end)
