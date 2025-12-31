403
Ministry Of Info. Achieves Landmark 2025 Milestones Across Media Sectors
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mubarak Al-Enezi
KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Information recorded a series of landmark achievements throughout 2025, reinforcing its leadership across media sectors in conjunction with Kuwait's designation as Arab Capital of Culture and Media 2025, marking a pivotal milestone in national media history.
The ministry focused its 2025 efforts on upgrading television and radio infrastructure, accelerating digital transformation, enhancing national workforce efficiency, achieving unprecedented revenues, and strengthening regional and international media presence in alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035 and the ministry's 2021-2026 strategy.
Kuwait Television achieved a qualitative leap in 2025 through comprehensive modernization of multiple channels, emergency facilities, and transmission centers, introducing advanced lighting, smart cameras, and HD and 4K technologies to enhance production quality.
The Ministry also completed full technical readiness of Al-Akhbar Channel, launching a new visual identity and round-the-clock multilingual news service, supported by direct connectivity with domestic and international correspondents for timely, professional coverage.
The Ministry also implemented a comprehensive emergency broadcasting plan ensuring uninterrupted transmission during crises, including backup studios, standby technical teams, and advanced fiber-optic connectivity, substantially improving operational resilience and broadcast continuity.
On the content front, the Ministry launched a renewed programming cycle supporting national production and Kuwaiti identity, an effort crowned by winning four awards at the 25th Arab Radio and Television Festival in Tunisia, including first prize for "Layali Kuwait."
Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi affirmed that these achievements reflect the ministry's vision of delivering balanced, responsible media that keeps pace with technological advancement while upholding professional integrity.
In the radio sector, the Ministry modernized broadcasting services by upgrading studios with Audio over IP technology and enhancing digital archiving systems, improving sound quality, reducing disruptions, and preserving Kuwait's audio heritage through accessible modern platforms.
During 2025, Kuwait Radio adopted advanced digital control systems and networked studio connectivity to enhance efficiency and uninterrupted broadcasting, while continuing multilingual news and awareness programming promoting national unity, sustainable development, and responsible media values.
The Ministry also strengthened outside broadcasting capabilities through modern mobile units and trained technical and media teams to ensure readiness for major national events and high-profile coverage requirements.
In print and local media, the Ministry finalized a new media regulation law in coordination with Fatwa and Legislation Department, aiming to modernize legislation, regulate audiovisual, print, and digital media, and promote responsible freedom of expression.
The Ministry also discussed launching a digital media diploma with the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training and the Kuwait Journalists Association to equip Kuwaiti youth with skills in digital content and tourism media.
Printed media services were digitized through the Kuwait Alyoum application and newspaper archiving projects, enhancing transparency and access, while supporting Kuwait's regional media leadership as local outlets expanded reach and advertising revenues achieved notable growth.
Regionally and internationally, the Ministry intensified Kuwait's media presence by capitalizing on its Arab Capital of Culture and Media 2025 designation, officially launching celebrations on February 13 with broad Arab participation.
Kuwait was endorsed to chair the Executive Bureau of the Council of Arab Information Ministers for the next two years and received the Arab Media Excellence Award, affirming its leadership in responsible Arab media discourse.
Minister Al-Mutairi also chaired the Middle East Regional Committee of the UN World Tourism Organization and participated in global forums, promoting Kuwait's vision for leveraging technology and artificial intelligence in modern media.
These cumulative achievements underscored the Ministry of Information's commitment to digital transformation and sustainable media development, confirming its determination to build on 2025 successes under its forthcoming 2026-2030 strategy. (end)
