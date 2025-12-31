The Weaver Launches Its Seven-Country Wellness Village Project From Taiwan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chairperson CHIO Hsiaochuh, Together with Celebrities from Various Sectors, Donates Books to Create a True "Second Home" for Overseas Chinese.In response to the global aging trend and the retirement housing needs of overseas Chinese, The Weaver has officially launched the "Seven Countries Wellness Village Project" in Taiwan. Recently, Chairman CHIO Hsiaochuh joined forces with prominent figures from the business, academic, and cultural sectors to launch a charity book donation campaign. Through reading and exchange, the campaign aims to convey a new concept of retirement that emphasizes "health, dignity, and a sense of belonging."









In an interview with the media at the event, CHIO Hsiaochuh stated frankly that the initial idea for this project came from her real observations of her interactions with overseas Chinese over the years.





CHIO Hsiaochuh s aid, "Many overseas Chinese spend their whole lives working hard abroad and achieving success in their careers, only to find when they are close to retirement that they do not have a place that is truly suitable for them to live in for a long time and to grow old in peace."



"The Seven-Country Wellness Village is not just a place to live, but a home where people can grow old in peace, be cared for, and be understood."

This book giveaway event was specially chosen to start in Taiwan as the first stop for global promotion, symbolizing "starting with the most mature medical, cultural and lifestyle system in Chinese society" and gradually extending overseas. The book covers topics such as financial planning, health management, the science of longevity, and designing for the second half of life, attracting the attention of many people who are about to retire and those who travel abroad.

At the scene, some participating celebrities pointed out that the modern retirement issue has long transcended the financial level and now revolves around quality of life and psychological belonging.

A corporate representative attending the event shared: "Our generation does not lack houses or assets. What we truly lack is a living community where we can receive long-term care, maintain social connections, and be respected."

The "Seven-Country Wellness Village Project" is a key international long-term blueprint recently promoted by The Weaver. In the future, wellness villages integrating health management, smart healthcare, asset allocation, cross-border living, and community co-living will be established in seven countries with advantages in medical resources, natural environments, and quality of life. These villages are specifically tailored for overseas Chinese, designed to support their entire life cycle.

At the end of the interview, CHIO Hsiaochuh emphasized:

"No matter in which country you have worked or lived, as long as you are Chinese, there should be a place for you to return to in the future."



"We hope that the Seven-Country Wellness Villages can become a common option for all overseas Chinese, and Taiwan will be the starting point of this vision."

The Weaver stated that in the future, they will continue to advance the implementation of the project through forums, physical briefings, cross-border collaborations, and the construction of demonstration wellness villages. The aim is to establish a predictable, optional, and sustainable new model of retirement living for Chinese people worldwide.



