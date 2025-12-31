New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Enters Phase 7 As Project Advances Toward V1 Deployment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto project focused on decentralized lending, has moved into Phase 7 of its token presale as development continues toward its first protocol deployment. The transition marks another step in the project's planned rollout, which combines staged token distribution with ongoing work on lending infrastructure.

Project Overview and Development Direction

Mutuum Finance is being developed as a DeFi crypto protocol that supports lending and borrowing through two coordinated markets. The protocol is designed to allow users to supply assets and earn yield or borrow liquidity against collateral, using predefined rules for interest rates, collateral limits, and liquidations.

One market follows a pooled model where users deposit assets into shared liquidity pools. In return, they receive mtTokens, which represent their position and increase in value as borrowers repay interest.

The second market enables direct borrowing against collateral, with users able to choose between variable rates that change with demand or stable rates that offer more predictable repayment costs. This dual structure is intended to support different user needs while keeping risk controls consistent across the protocol.

Presale Progress and Phase 7 Status

The MUTM presale began in early 2025 and has progressed through multiple fixed-price stages. The project has now entered Phase 7, continuing the structured distribution model used since launch.

To date, Mutuum Finance has raised $19.5M and reached 18,700 holders. A total of 820M MUTM tokens have already been sold. The overall token supply is capped at 4B MUTM, with 45.5%, or roughly 1.82B tokens, allocated for presale distribution.

Each phase includes a set token price and allocation. As one phase sells out, the next opens at a higher price. MUTM started at $0.01 in Phase 1 and is now priced around $0.04 in Phase 7.

This step-by-step increase reflects the predefined structure rather than sudden price changes. Phase 6 sold out quickly before the move into Phase 7, highlighting rising participation as later stages offer fewer remaining tokens.